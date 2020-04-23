7973 UBEDA CIR

Amenities

Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Spacious Dream Home In Gated Beach Community - Located in one of Huntington Beach's most desirable locations, this home is situated in the prestigious Waterfront Community just blocks from the beach, downtown HB and Pacific City! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts 2800 sq. ft. of living space that will leave you speechless!

The highly upgraded kitchen features stainless appliances including a 6-burner gas stove, wall oven, Sub-zero fridge and custom granite counter tops. The breakfast bar lends convenience along with ample seating as it opens up to a cozy family room. The open living space is extended through double French doors to the private, equally spacious balcony that makes for great indoor-outdoor entertaining and amazing CA sunset views year round!

The third level is truly a private retreat! A gorgeous arched stone gas fireplace, custom walk-in closet, spacious spa-like bath with soaking tub, mosaic tile shower, and dual vanities incorporate this dream master en-suite! A separate loft and additional sitting area, both with their own separate staircase entries round out the secluded top story.

The formal dining room embodies true elegance with it's intimate circular design while the adjoining wine grotto, complete with wine fridge and wrought iron enclosure lends even more class to the master design. A second bedroom suite, separate living room & powder room complete the main level. If you head to the first level you'll find an attached 2 car garage with extra storage and separate entrance along with the private laundry room.

High ceilings, exposed beams, arched doorways, crown molding, and sought-after plantation shutters are just a few additional features that set this stunner apart from the rest! You'll also find exquisite Limestone flooring along with solid wood flooring in a distressed espresso finish throughout the living areas.

The gated Waterfront Community itself features a pool/spa along with lush landscaping though out. Just steps away from the Beach, Main St., HB Pier, Hyatt and Hilton Hotel, and New Pacific City! This home is truly a must see!!



