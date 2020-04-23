All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:09 PM

7973 UBEDA CIR

7973 Ubeda Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7973 Ubeda Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Spacious Dream Home In Gated Beach Community - Located in one of Huntington Beach's most desirable locations, this home is situated in the prestigious Waterfront Community just blocks from the beach, downtown HB and Pacific City! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts 2800 sq. ft. of living space that will leave you speechless!
The highly upgraded kitchen features stainless appliances including a 6-burner gas stove, wall oven, Sub-zero fridge and custom granite counter tops. The breakfast bar lends convenience along with ample seating as it opens up to a cozy family room. The open living space is extended through double French doors to the private, equally spacious balcony that makes for great indoor-outdoor entertaining and amazing CA sunset views year round!
The third level is truly a private retreat! A gorgeous arched stone gas fireplace, custom walk-in closet, spacious spa-like bath with soaking tub, mosaic tile shower, and dual vanities incorporate this dream master en-suite! A separate loft and additional sitting area, both with their own separate staircase entries round out the secluded top story.
The formal dining room embodies true elegance with it's intimate circular design while the adjoining wine grotto, complete with wine fridge and wrought iron enclosure lends even more class to the master design. A second bedroom suite, separate living room & powder room complete the main level. If you head to the first level you'll find an attached 2 car garage with extra storage and separate entrance along with the private laundry room.
High ceilings, exposed beams, arched doorways, crown molding, and sought-after plantation shutters are just a few additional features that set this stunner apart from the rest! You'll also find exquisite Limestone flooring along with solid wood flooring in a distressed espresso finish throughout the living areas.
The gated Waterfront Community itself features a pool/spa along with lush landscaping though out. Just steps away from the Beach, Main St., HB Pier, Hyatt and Hilton Hotel, and New Pacific City! This home is truly a must see!!

Shown by appointment only. Please call Lion Properties to schedule a viewing: 714-378-1418 x 6.

For more information on this home or to apply please visit www.lionproperties.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1877286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7973 UBEDA CIR have any available units?
7973 UBEDA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7973 UBEDA CIR have?
Some of 7973 UBEDA CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7973 UBEDA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7973 UBEDA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7973 UBEDA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7973 UBEDA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7973 UBEDA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7973 UBEDA CIR offers parking.
Does 7973 UBEDA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7973 UBEDA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7973 UBEDA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7973 UBEDA CIR has a pool.
Does 7973 UBEDA CIR have accessible units?
No, 7973 UBEDA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7973 UBEDA CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7973 UBEDA CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7973 UBEDA CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7973 UBEDA CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
