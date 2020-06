Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Townhouse in the community of Seaside Village on the Lagoon. Two spacious bedrooms, master has walk in closets, Loft area as a third bedroom no closet, 3 remodeled bathrooms. Beautiful upgraded Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Laminate wood floors throughout. Relax on your large patio overlooking water! Only a few blocks to the beach, downtown and Pier! Enjoy Tennis, community pool, spa and basketball court. This is a must see!