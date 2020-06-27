All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7676 PARK BAY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7676 PARK BAY Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

7676 PARK BAY Drive

7676 Park Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7676 Park Bay Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
No detail has been spared to ready this beautifully appointed home in gated Greystone Keys with only one common wall. It starts with the freshly painted front door to vinyl plank wood flooring to the livingroom with vaulted ceiling has huge windows.The formal dining area has recessed lighting. The open kitchen has granite countertops, a breakfast bar, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, white painted wood cabinetry, undercounter lighting a full pantry, and built in desk. The adjacent family room is large with an electric ignition gas fireplace, a media niche, surround sound,and Casablanca ceiling fan. The slider opens to the private patio w/ stone pavers, raised planters, lush landscape and firepit. There is a half bath downstairs. The stairway with brand new carpeting leads to the open loft, perfect for office or 2nd retreat. The master suite has a remote operated ceiling fan & large bath with dual vanity, seperate tub & shower stall. The walk-in closet has custom organizers. Secondary bedrooms share the full bath with tub & shower, and have mirrored closet doors.The convenient upstairs laundry has side by side washer and dryer included with cabinetry & a counter The Direct access 2 car garage has shelving & storage niche.The Community amenities include a pool, 2 shallow pools, a tot lot playground and guest parking just steps away. All of this is a bike ride to the Beach, close to Five Points Shopping Center,award winning schools, and downtown enterainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7676 PARK BAY Drive have any available units?
7676 PARK BAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7676 PARK BAY Drive have?
Some of 7676 PARK BAY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7676 PARK BAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7676 PARK BAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7676 PARK BAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7676 PARK BAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7676 PARK BAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7676 PARK BAY Drive offers parking.
Does 7676 PARK BAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7676 PARK BAY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7676 PARK BAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7676 PARK BAY Drive has a pool.
Does 7676 PARK BAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 7676 PARK BAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7676 PARK BAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7676 PARK BAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7676 PARK BAY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7676 PARK BAY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles