7676 PARK BAY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool garage guest parking

No detail has been spared to ready this beautifully appointed home in gated Greystone Keys with only one common wall. It starts with the freshly painted front door to vinyl plank wood flooring to the livingroom with vaulted ceiling has huge windows.The formal dining area has recessed lighting. The open kitchen has granite countertops, a breakfast bar, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, white painted wood cabinetry, undercounter lighting a full pantry, and built in desk. The adjacent family room is large with an electric ignition gas fireplace, a media niche, surround sound,and Casablanca ceiling fan. The slider opens to the private patio w/ stone pavers, raised planters, lush landscape and firepit. There is a half bath downstairs. The stairway with brand new carpeting leads to the open loft, perfect for office or 2nd retreat. The master suite has a remote operated ceiling fan & large bath with dual vanity, seperate tub & shower stall. The walk-in closet has custom organizers. Secondary bedrooms share the full bath with tub & shower, and have mirrored closet doors.The convenient upstairs laundry has side by side washer and dryer included with cabinetry & a counter The Direct access 2 car garage has shelving & storage niche.The Community amenities include a pool, 2 shallow pools, a tot lot playground and guest parking just steps away. All of this is a bike ride to the Beach, close to Five Points Shopping Center,award winning schools, and downtown enterainment.