7258 Ainsley Drive

Amenities

Beautiful detached home in BelAir community in Seagate. This home offers stone and wood floors throughout, including stairs; updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances including double ovens; all bathrooms have en-suite baths; spacious master bedroom with upgraded bath & large walk-in closet; laundry room on 2nd floor includes washer & dryer; 3rd floor bonus room is perfect for home office or media room. The oversized backyard amenities include in-ground spa with waterfall, outdoor fireplace and BBQ island. Two car attached garage with direct access plus plenty of guest parking