All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7258 Ainsley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7258 Ainsley Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

7258 Ainsley Drive

7258 Ainsley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7258 Ainsley Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Beautiful detached home in BelAir community in Seagate. This home offers stone and wood floors throughout, including stairs; updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances including double ovens; all bathrooms have en-suite baths; spacious master bedroom with upgraded bath & large walk-in closet; laundry room on 2nd floor includes washer & dryer; 3rd floor bonus room is perfect for home office or media room. The oversized backyard amenities include in-ground spa with waterfall, outdoor fireplace and BBQ island. Two car attached garage with direct access plus plenty of guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7258 Ainsley Drive have any available units?
7258 Ainsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7258 Ainsley Drive have?
Some of 7258 Ainsley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7258 Ainsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7258 Ainsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7258 Ainsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7258 Ainsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7258 Ainsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7258 Ainsley Drive offers parking.
Does 7258 Ainsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7258 Ainsley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7258 Ainsley Drive have a pool?
No, 7258 Ainsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7258 Ainsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7258 Ainsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7258 Ainsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7258 Ainsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7258 Ainsley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7258 Ainsley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles