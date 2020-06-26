6792 Sylvia Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, Open Kitchen Concept With Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Framers Style Sink, Separate Dining, Recessed Lighting, Wood Flooring Throughout, Central Air & Heat, Double Pane Windows, Crown Molding, 3in Baseboard, All Bedrooms with Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Doors, Remodeled Bathroom With Granite Counter tops, Custom Tiled Shower with Glass Band trim, Vertical Blinds, Alarm System (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built In Cabinets, Storage Shed (AS IS), Large Patio Cover With Ceiling Fan, Gardener Included, Laundry Hook-ups, Near Irby Park & Shops



PETS:SMALL ONLY



orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700



