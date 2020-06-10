All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6441 St. Paul Circle #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6441 St. Paul Circle #B
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

6441 St. Paul Circle #B

6441 Saint Paul Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6441 Saint Paul Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private 1 Bedrm Centrally Located in Huntington Beach! - A must see!!! This spacious 1bedroom 1bathroom single story home is perfectly located in a cozy and quiet neighborhood in beautiful Huntington Beach! Freshly painted, this home offers a spacious bedroom fit for a queen bed, separate restroom, an adorable kitchen, and a homey living room with a gas fireplace to snuggle to during the winter season. It also includes a 1 car garage, two private patios for your enjoyment, washer & dryer hook ups, and water, trash & sewage included in the rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Minutes away from Sprouts, Bella Terra, and Huntington Beach Harbor!

We are pet friendly with the following conditions:
- Cat or Small Dog (Max 1 dog, up to 25 pounds)
- Additional $500 deposit for dog
- Additional $300 deposit for cat
- $30/mo for cat pet rent
- $50/mo for dog pet rent

(RLNE5155026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 St. Paul Circle #B have any available units?
6441 St. Paul Circle #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6441 St. Paul Circle #B have?
Some of 6441 St. Paul Circle #B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 St. Paul Circle #B currently offering any rent specials?
6441 St. Paul Circle #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 St. Paul Circle #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 St. Paul Circle #B is pet friendly.
Does 6441 St. Paul Circle #B offer parking?
Yes, 6441 St. Paul Circle #B offers parking.
Does 6441 St. Paul Circle #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 St. Paul Circle #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 St. Paul Circle #B have a pool?
No, 6441 St. Paul Circle #B does not have a pool.
Does 6441 St. Paul Circle #B have accessible units?
No, 6441 St. Paul Circle #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 St. Paul Circle #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 St. Paul Circle #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6441 St. Paul Circle #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6441 St. Paul Circle #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles