6441 St. Paul Circle #B

Private 1 Bedrm Centrally Located in Huntington Beach! - A must see!!! This spacious 1bedroom 1bathroom single story home is perfectly located in a cozy and quiet neighborhood in beautiful Huntington Beach! Freshly painted, this home offers a spacious bedroom fit for a queen bed, separate restroom, an adorable kitchen, and a homey living room with a gas fireplace to snuggle to during the winter season. It also includes a 1 car garage, two private patios for your enjoyment, washer & dryer hook ups, and water, trash & sewage included in the rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Minutes away from Sprouts, Bella Terra, and Huntington Beach Harbor!



We are pet friendly with the following conditions:

- Cat or Small Dog (Max 1 dog, up to 25 pounds)

- Additional $500 deposit for dog

- Additional $300 deposit for cat

- $30/mo for cat pet rent

- $50/mo for dog pet rent



