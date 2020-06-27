6396 Silent Harbor Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful Home Near the Beach in the prestigious Boardwalk Community, 4 Bedrooms plus office and retreat. Large walk in closets in the master. Downstairs there is a bedroom and a full bath. 3 car garage with plenty of storage and a high voltage plug for an electric car. Beautiful kitchen with Granite counters, high end oven, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Cable TV, internet, and gardener included. Beautifully landscaped yard with outdoor fire place, barbecue, and gazebo. Current tenants enjoy frequent walks to the beach and Huntington Beach pier. New Sub Zero Refrigerator just installed. Renovations completed 11/01/2019 and the property is ready for quick move in.