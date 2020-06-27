All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6396 Silent Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6396 Silent Harbor Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:55 PM

6396 Silent Harbor Drive

6396 Silent Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6396 Silent Harbor Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful Home Near the Beach in the prestigious Boardwalk Community, 4 Bedrooms plus office and retreat. Large walk in closets in the master. Downstairs there is a bedroom and a full bath. 3 car garage with plenty of storage and a high voltage plug for an electric car. Beautiful kitchen with Granite counters, high end oven, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Cable TV, internet, and gardener included. Beautifully landscaped yard with outdoor fire place, barbecue, and gazebo. Current tenants enjoy frequent walks to the beach and Huntington Beach pier. New Sub Zero Refrigerator just installed. Renovations completed 11/01/2019 and the property is ready for quick move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6396 Silent Harbor Drive have any available units?
6396 Silent Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6396 Silent Harbor Drive have?
Some of 6396 Silent Harbor Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6396 Silent Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6396 Silent Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6396 Silent Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6396 Silent Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6396 Silent Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6396 Silent Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 6396 Silent Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6396 Silent Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6396 Silent Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 6396 Silent Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6396 Silent Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6396 Silent Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6396 Silent Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6396 Silent Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6396 Silent Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6396 Silent Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles