6092 Larchwood Drive

Remodeled 3Br 2Bth single family home. Close to park and school. - Light and bright single story home close to Clegg/Stacy school and park. Remodeled and Freshly Painted. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features white cabinetry and appliances in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and a slider to a spacious back yard. Freshly Painted and ready to show. Kitchen features a convenient breakfast bar open to a dining area. Home has New Vinyl floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Wooden vertical blinds in bedroom windows. Laundry hook ups are located in the attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park, freeway and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2476949)