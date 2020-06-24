All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6092 Larchwood Drive

6092 Larchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6092 Larchwood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Remodeled 3Br 2Bth single family home. Close to park and school. - Light and bright single story home close to Clegg/Stacy school and park. Remodeled and Freshly Painted. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features white cabinetry and appliances in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and a slider to a spacious back yard. Freshly Painted and ready to show. Kitchen features a convenient breakfast bar open to a dining area. Home has New Vinyl floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Wooden vertical blinds in bedroom windows. Laundry hook ups are located in the attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park, freeway and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2476949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6092 Larchwood Drive have any available units?
6092 Larchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6092 Larchwood Drive have?
Some of 6092 Larchwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6092 Larchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6092 Larchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6092 Larchwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6092 Larchwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6092 Larchwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6092 Larchwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6092 Larchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6092 Larchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6092 Larchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6092 Larchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6092 Larchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6092 Larchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6092 Larchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6092 Larchwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6092 Larchwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6092 Larchwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
