603 8th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The beach bungalow you have been waiting for! Not many of these historic properties left in Downtown Huntington Beach. Beautifully landscaped yard with adorable front porch to watch the sunset. Wood style flooring and restored windows throughout the home. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Fruit trees surround the home. Pets will be considered. Sorry, street parking only and no laundry on site. Please be aware construction of a new home will be happening on the rear of the property. Available for Move In 3/1/2020! 6 month lease term.