All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 603 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
603 8th Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

603 8th Street

603 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

603 8th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The beach bungalow you have been waiting for! Not many of these historic properties left in Downtown Huntington Beach. Beautifully landscaped yard with adorable front porch to watch the sunset. Wood style flooring and restored windows throughout the home. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Fruit trees surround the home. Pets will be considered. Sorry, street parking only and no laundry on site. Please be aware construction of a new home will be happening on the rear of the property. Available for Move In 3/1/2020! 6 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 8th Street have any available units?
603 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 603 8th Street have?
Some of 603 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 603 8th Street offer parking?
No, 603 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 603 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 8th Street have a pool?
No, 603 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 603 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles