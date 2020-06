Amenities

This adorable light and bright single level townhome in Fernhill. It has two bathrooms, two bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen that is open to the dining area and its lovely living room with a fireplace. There are dual sinks and a combo shower/tub in the main bathroom. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a private patio. The home sits next to a large green belt that feels like your own yard. It's location is in the interior of the complex away from Warner Ave. In front and in the cul-de-sac behind there is plenty of easy parking for your guests. It is within easy walking distance to the pool, club house and tennis courts. There are two private patios and a two car attached garage. Only the garage walls are attached. All this and the cool breeze from nearby Bolsa Chica Beach is Surf City living at it's best. This property is within walking distance to golf course and only about half mile to the beach.