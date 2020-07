Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enormous backyard with sparkling well kept pool, fireplace, outdoor grill and wood gazebo for shade. Perfect for lounging, entertaining, or outdoor cooking.

AC included. Pool service and gardening included in rent.

all carpets to be replaced for vinyl or laminate. Master bathroom to be redone.

Two car garage with master room access and washer / dryer hookup