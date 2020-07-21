All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
517 11th Street
517 11th Street

517 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 11th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This downtown 3 bedroom + bonus room is quintessential California! Live 5 minutes from the ocean in this renovated 3 story home that includes a front patio for entertaining, a back patio for grilling and cookouts, 2 large garage spaces, and walking distance to restaurants, bars, nightlife and of course, THE BEACH! Includes a gorgeous, renovated master bedroom (with its own fireplace!) and a secluded 3rd-floor guest bedroom that has its own private roof deck! The kitchen has upgraded appliances, beautiful, new granite counter tops, and large breakfast nook. The neighborhood includes some of the best schools in the nation, with an average rating of 9/10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 11th Street have any available units?
517 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 517 11th Street have?
Some of 517 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 517 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 517 11th Street offers parking.
Does 517 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 11th Street have a pool?
No, 517 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 517 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
