517 11th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This downtown 3 bedroom + bonus room is quintessential California! Live 5 minutes from the ocean in this renovated 3 story home that includes a front patio for entertaining, a back patio for grilling and cookouts, 2 large garage spaces, and walking distance to restaurants, bars, nightlife and of course, THE BEACH! Includes a gorgeous, renovated master bedroom (with its own fireplace!) and a secluded 3rd-floor guest bedroom that has its own private roof deck! The kitchen has upgraded appliances, beautiful, new granite counter tops, and large breakfast nook. The neighborhood includes some of the best schools in the nation, with an average rating of 9/10.