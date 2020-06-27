514 California Street

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath single floor living on top floor of a triplex. Triplex looks like a single family home with great curb appeal. Unit has a rooftop deck with gas fire pit table for cool nights and toasting s’mores. Morning sunrise over Saddleback Mountain and evening sunsets over the Pacific. Located in old town Huntington Beach. Comfortably furnished open floor plan. Garage and pets negotiable. All utilities included, with cable and wi-fi. Fantastic location, close to Pacific City and Main Street and the Huntington Beach Pier. This is a short-term rental, May 15 - June 30, 2020.