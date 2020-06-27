All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 514 California Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
514 California Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

514 California Street

514 California Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

514 California Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath single floor living on top floor of a triplex. Triplex looks like a single family home with great curb appeal. Unit has a rooftop deck with gas fire pit table for cool nights and toasting s’mores. Morning sunrise over Saddleback Mountain and evening sunsets over the Pacific. Located in old town Huntington Beach. Comfortably furnished open floor plan. Garage and pets negotiable. All utilities included, with cable and wi-fi. Fantastic location, close to Pacific City and Main Street and the Huntington Beach Pier. This is a short-term rental, May 15 - June 30, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 California Street have any available units?
514 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 514 California Street have?
Some of 514 California Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 California Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 California Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 California Street offers parking.
Does 514 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 California Street have a pool?
No, 514 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 California Street have accessible units?
No, 514 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles