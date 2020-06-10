All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

5102 Dunbar

5102 Dunbar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5102 Dunbar Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

24hr gym
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
BEACH STUDIO located at Bolsa & Warner with own private entrance, approximately 350 SF, This studio is the 2nd MASTER BEDROOM with FULL BATH tub/shower combo.
Studio has small frig and microwave totally self sustained. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, Ralphs, laundromat, Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Bolsa Chica Wetlands walking trails, Hoag medical across the street, Wells Fargo, 24 Hour fitness is 2 minute drive.
DISTANCE TO BEACH 1 mile. Sorry no pets and No smokers

TO QUALIFY
1 month security deposit, full credit/background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Dunbar have any available units?
5102 Dunbar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5102 Dunbar have?
Some of 5102 Dunbar's amenities include 24hr gym, microwave, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Dunbar currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Dunbar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Dunbar pet-friendly?
No, 5102 Dunbar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5102 Dunbar offer parking?
No, 5102 Dunbar does not offer parking.
Does 5102 Dunbar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Dunbar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Dunbar have a pool?
No, 5102 Dunbar does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Dunbar have accessible units?
No, 5102 Dunbar does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Dunbar have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Dunbar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 Dunbar have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 Dunbar does not have units with air conditioning.
