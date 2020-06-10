5102 Dunbar

Amenities

BEACH STUDIO located at Bolsa & Warner with own private entrance, approximately 350 SF, This studio is the 2nd MASTER BEDROOM with FULL BATH tub/shower combo.

Studio has small frig and microwave totally self sustained. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, Ralphs, laundromat, Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Bolsa Chica Wetlands walking trails, Hoag medical across the street, Wells Fargo, 24 Hour fitness is 2 minute drive.

DISTANCE TO BEACH 1 mile. Sorry no pets and No smokers



TO QUALIFY

1 month security deposit, full credit/background check