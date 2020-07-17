All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 503 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
503 16th Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

503 16th Street

503 16th Street · (714) 293-0781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

503 16th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Custom-Built Estate-Type Home (Built in 2007), Steps to the Water in Downtown Huntington Beach Features 2,873 Sq Ft of Luxury Living w/ 3 Bedrms, 3.5 Baths, Plus Loft Office Area, Plus Huge Family/Bonus Room. It Boasts: Volume Ceilings, Travertine Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Dual Pane Windows, French Doors, Arched Passages, Custom Wrought Iron Railing, Custom Maple Cabinetry & Built-Ins, High Base Boards, Raised Panel Interior Doors & More! It Includes Formal Living Rm w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Rm w/2-Story Soaring Ceiling, Huge Upstairs Bonus/Family Rm with Media Niche & Balcony, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Travertine Backsplash, Center Island w/Seating, Walk-In Pantry, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Appliances, Including 6-Burner Gas Range, Built-In Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Wine Cooler. The Luxurious Master Suite has an Organized Walk-In Closet, Fireplace, Ocean-Breeze Balcony, Travertine Bathroom w/Dual Vanities, Spa Soaking Tub & Separate Oversized Travertine Shower w/Clear Glass Enclosure. Also an Upstairs Inside Laundry Room & a Loft w/Wet Bar & Built-In Desk. Large Front Patio, Side Yard Patio, Upstairs Deck & 2 Balcony Decks for Lots of Outdoor Living Enjoyment. It has a Direct Access "Finished" Garage w/Epoxy Floor, Custom Storage Cabinetry, Overhead Storage & 2nd Laundry Hook-Ups. Close to Pier, Downtown Shopping & Dining, New Pacific City with Shopping, Dining & Entertainment, All Award-Winning Schools, & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 16th Street have any available units?
503 16th Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 16th Street have?
Some of 503 16th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 503 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 503 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 503 16th Street offers parking.
Does 503 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 16th Street have a pool?
No, 503 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 503 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 503 16th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity