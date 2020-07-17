503 16th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Custom-Built Estate-Type Home (Built in 2007), Steps to the Water in Downtown Huntington Beach Features 2,873 Sq Ft of Luxury Living w/ 3 Bedrms, 3.5 Baths, Plus Loft Office Area, Plus Huge Family/Bonus Room. It Boasts: Volume Ceilings, Travertine Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Dual Pane Windows, French Doors, Arched Passages, Custom Wrought Iron Railing, Custom Maple Cabinetry & Built-Ins, High Base Boards, Raised Panel Interior Doors & More! It Includes Formal Living Rm w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Rm w/2-Story Soaring Ceiling, Huge Upstairs Bonus/Family Rm with Media Niche & Balcony, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Travertine Backsplash, Center Island w/Seating, Walk-In Pantry, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Appliances, Including 6-Burner Gas Range, Built-In Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Wine Cooler. The Luxurious Master Suite has an Organized Walk-In Closet, Fireplace, Ocean-Breeze Balcony, Travertine Bathroom w/Dual Vanities, Spa Soaking Tub & Separate Oversized Travertine Shower w/Clear Glass Enclosure. Also an Upstairs Inside Laundry Room & a Loft w/Wet Bar & Built-In Desk. Large Front Patio, Side Yard Patio, Upstairs Deck & 2 Balcony Decks for Lots of Outdoor Living Enjoyment. It has a Direct Access "Finished" Garage w/Epoxy Floor, Custom Storage Cabinetry, Overhead Storage & 2nd Laundry Hook-Ups. Close to Pier, Downtown Shopping & Dining, New Pacific City with Shopping, Dining & Entertainment, All Award-Winning Schools, & More!