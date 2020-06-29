All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

4681 Twintree Drive

4681 Twintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4681 Twintree Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION IN NW Huntington Beach. This beautiful two bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has recently been renovated throughout with new flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace in living room, stone counters, stainless appliances and new kitchen cabinets. Your own front and back patio, single car garage attached with washer and dryer and work bench and storage,there is additional open parking. Harbour Village is a low density development with only 67 units, offering a community pool/spa and tennis court. The Beach is less than 1-1.5 miles away, a few blocks away is Huntington Harbour - great for paddle boarding, kayaking, cruising the harbour, whatever you like to do. Wetlands are close too, they have some nice walking trails, and the Harbour Mall is just around the corner with a Trader Joe's and a mix of restaurants. Both bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath, the downstairs has the living room, kitchen, dining area, 1/2 bath. Check out the virtual tour at: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=0NzXCCXgCU2G2zB-SgeHoA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4681 Twintree Drive have any available units?
4681 Twintree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4681 Twintree Drive have?
Some of 4681 Twintree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4681 Twintree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4681 Twintree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4681 Twintree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4681 Twintree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4681 Twintree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4681 Twintree Drive offers parking.
Does 4681 Twintree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4681 Twintree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4681 Twintree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4681 Twintree Drive has a pool.
Does 4681 Twintree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4681 Twintree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4681 Twintree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4681 Twintree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4681 Twintree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4681 Twintree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

