4681 Twintree Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

GREAT LOCATION IN NW Huntington Beach. This beautiful two bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has recently been renovated throughout with new flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace in living room, stone counters, stainless appliances and new kitchen cabinets. Your own front and back patio, single car garage attached with washer and dryer and work bench and storage,there is additional open parking. Harbour Village is a low density development with only 67 units, offering a community pool/spa and tennis court. The Beach is less than 1-1.5 miles away, a few blocks away is Huntington Harbour - great for paddle boarding, kayaking, cruising the harbour, whatever you like to do. Wetlands are close too, they have some nice walking trails, and the Harbour Mall is just around the corner with a Trader Joe's and a mix of restaurants. Both bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath, the downstairs has the living room, kitchen, dining area, 1/2 bath. Check out the virtual tour at: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=0NzXCCXgCU2G2zB-SgeHoA