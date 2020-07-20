318 9th St

Amenities

Custom 3 bedroom home 3 blocks form the ocean 5 blocks from downtown with Air Conditioning - This home has travertine tile throughout bottom floor. Living room has fireplace and opens to front courtyard area. Custom cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen with separate pantry. Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. Inside laundry area.



Second level bonus room, fireplace, and extra half bathroom. Custom built in cabinets. Extra closest and storage throughout. Two bedrooms in the back with Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The master bedroom has a fireplace small balcony. His-and-her sinks with separate tub and shower area. Large walk in closet.



Third level bonus room with full bath. The shower is a steam shower. Large balcony with sunset views.



Home has air conditioning.



Double garage with epoxy flooring.



(RLNE4804667)