Huntington Beach, CA
318 9th St
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:20 PM

318 9th St

318 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Custom 3 bedroom home 3 blocks form the ocean 5 blocks from downtown with Air Conditioning - This home has travertine tile throughout bottom floor. Living room has fireplace and opens to front courtyard area. Custom cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen with separate pantry. Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. Inside laundry area.

Second level bonus room, fireplace, and extra half bathroom. Custom built in cabinets. Extra closest and storage throughout. Two bedrooms in the back with Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The master bedroom has a fireplace small balcony. His-and-her sinks with separate tub and shower area. Large walk in closet.

Third level bonus room with full bath. The shower is a steam shower. Large balcony with sunset views.

Home has air conditioning.

Double garage with epoxy flooring.

(RLNE4804667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 9th St have any available units?
318 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 318 9th St have?
Some of 318 9th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
318 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 318 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 318 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 318 9th St offers parking.
Does 318 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 9th St have a pool?
No, 318 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 318 9th St have accessible units?
No, 318 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 318 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 9th St has units with air conditioning.
