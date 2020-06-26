All apartments in Huntington Beach
2720 Delaware Street

2720 Delaware Street
Location

2720 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy living close to Historic Downtown Huntington Beach, the pier, beach, and Pacific City in this upgraded 2 story apartment. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a private patio, and 2 upstairs balconies. There is a large dining area off the recently remodeled kitchen. All bathrooms have been upgraded with new tile and vanities with quartz countertops. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a private balcony. The two additional upstairs bedrooms share access to a separate private balcony. This lovely unit includes a 1 car garage and 2 assigned parking spaces. There is onsite community laundry facilities available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Delaware Street have any available units?
2720 Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2720 Delaware Street have?
Some of 2720 Delaware Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 2720 Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 2720 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 2720 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 2720 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.

