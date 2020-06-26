2720 Delaware Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy living close to Historic Downtown Huntington Beach, the pier, beach, and Pacific City in this upgraded 2 story apartment. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a private patio, and 2 upstairs balconies. There is a large dining area off the recently remodeled kitchen. All bathrooms have been upgraded with new tile and vanities with quartz countertops. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a private balcony. The two additional upstairs bedrooms share access to a separate private balcony. This lovely unit includes a 1 car garage and 2 assigned parking spaces. There is onsite community laundry facilities available.