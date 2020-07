Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in the City of Huntington Beach has everything you would ever want.

This unit has been newly remodel with Quartz counter tops, washer and dryer hook-ups inside the unit.

2 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs, detached garage and a nice size patio area.

This complex comes with a large pool and lots of tables with umbrellas for entertaining.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5290636)