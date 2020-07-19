All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 21414 VERA Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
21414 VERA Circle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

21414 VERA Circle

21414 Vera Cir · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21414 Vera Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxurious Resort-Living All Year Long in this Stunning Sea Cove Home in the Exclusive Waterfront Community, Nestled between the Hyatt Resort and the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort, Steps to the Sand and Fine Dining/Entertainment at Pacific City. This Beautiful Home has an Ocean View and Includes 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Family Room and a Private Patio with a Courtyard In Front With Views Of The Ocean. Upgraded to Perfection with Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout, Volume Ceilings, Dual Pane Windows, Custom Window Treatments, Recessed Lighting, Raised Panel Doors, Designer Paint, Handcrafted Custom Built-In Cabinetry in Living Room and a Huge Gourmet Kitchen w/Center Island, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Custom Backsplash, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Appliances (5-Burner Gas Cooktop w/Hood, Dishwasher, Refrigerator). Spacious Living Room w/Fireplace, Custom Built In Cabinet, Dining Area with Custom Designer Wall. Huge Master Suite with an Ocean View, Oversized Master Bathroom Includes a Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Tile Counters, Tiled Flooring, Huge Tub, Large Walk-In Shower with Dry Off Area. Spacious Guest Bedroom on the Second Floor and Another Master Suite with a Private Bathroom on the 3rd Level. Inside Laundry Room & Direct Access to 2 Car Finished Garage. Beach Living at it's Finest....Live the Dream Lifestyle At The Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21414 VERA Circle have any available units?
21414 VERA Circle has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21414 VERA Circle have?
Some of 21414 VERA Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21414 VERA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21414 VERA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21414 VERA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21414 VERA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21414 VERA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21414 VERA Circle offers parking.
Does 21414 VERA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21414 VERA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21414 VERA Circle have a pool?
No, 21414 VERA Circle does not have a pool.
Does 21414 VERA Circle have accessible units?
No, 21414 VERA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21414 VERA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21414 VERA Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21414 VERA Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21414 VERA Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21414 VERA Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity