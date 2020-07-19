21414 VERA Circle

Amenities

Luxurious Resort-Living All Year Long in this Stunning Sea Cove Home in the Exclusive Waterfront Community, Nestled between the Hyatt Resort and the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort, Steps to the Sand and Fine Dining/Entertainment at Pacific City. This Beautiful Home has an Ocean View and Includes 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Family Room and a Private Patio with a Courtyard In Front With Views Of The Ocean. Upgraded to Perfection with Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout, Volume Ceilings, Dual Pane Windows, Custom Window Treatments, Recessed Lighting, Raised Panel Doors, Designer Paint, Handcrafted Custom Built-In Cabinetry in Living Room and a Huge Gourmet Kitchen w/Center Island, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Custom Backsplash, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Appliances (5-Burner Gas Cooktop w/Hood, Dishwasher, Refrigerator). Spacious Living Room w/Fireplace, Custom Built In Cabinet, Dining Area with Custom Designer Wall. Huge Master Suite with an Ocean View, Oversized Master Bathroom Includes a Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Tile Counters, Tiled Flooring, Huge Tub, Large Walk-In Shower with Dry Off Area. Spacious Guest Bedroom on the Second Floor and Another Master Suite with a Private Bathroom on the 3rd Level. Inside Laundry Room & Direct Access to 2 Car Finished Garage. Beach Living at it's Finest....Live the Dream Lifestyle At The Beach.