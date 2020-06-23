214 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Two blocks from the Huntington Beach shore! So close to the beach it can be viewed from the front yard! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage is located in the heart of Huntington Beach! Great curb appeal with newer white vinyl picket fence enclosing nice size patio out front and an additional private patio in rear between house and detached garage! Large 2 car garage with automatic opener & beach shower. A contractor had indicated that with a stairwell and modest amount of work a garage roof top deck could be installed! Interior of house freshly painted with newer laminate flooring, bathroom upgrades. This one won't last!