214 11th St
214 11th St

214 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

214 11th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two blocks from the Huntington Beach shore! So close to the beach it can be viewed from the front yard! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage is located in the heart of Huntington Beach! Great curb appeal with newer white vinyl picket fence enclosing nice size patio out front and an additional private patio in rear between house and detached garage! Large 2 car garage with automatic opener & beach shower. A contractor had indicated that with a stairwell and modest amount of work a garage roof top deck could be installed! Interior of house freshly painted with newer laminate flooring, bathroom upgrades. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 11th St have any available units?
214 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 214 11th St have?
Some of 214 11th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
214 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 214 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 214 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 214 11th St offers parking.
Does 214 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 11th St have a pool?
No, 214 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 214 11th St have accessible units?
No, 214 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 214 11th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 11th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.

