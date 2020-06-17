All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

21320 Veleta Circle

21320 Veleta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21320 Veleta Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Vacation Year Round in this Stunning Former Model Seacove Plan 5 Nestled Within the Exclusive Resort Community of The Waterfront - Steps to Beach, Downtown HB Shopping/Dining, Pier, & 5-Star Hyatt Hotel. This Breathtaking Residence is Beautifully Appointed Throughout Including Volume Ceilings, Arched Passages, Decorator Niches, Solid Wood Doors, Recessed Lighting. Over $120,000 in Luxurious Upgrades Including Hardwood Flooring, Wrought Iron Staircase, Plantation Shutters, Custom Window Treatments, Custom Built-Ins, Designer Light Fixtures/Fans. Gourmet Granite Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Appliances, & Breakfast Bar w/Wrap-Around Seating, Elegant Formal Living Rm w/Fireplace, Circular Formal Dining Room w/Views of Beautiful Terrace Area w/Water Features, Added Brick Wine Cellar w/Iron Gate & Wine Fridge, Inviting Family Rm w/French Doors Balcony Patio, Huge Master Suite w/Retreat w/Fireplace, Private Balcony, His/Hers Organized Walk-In Closets, & Luxurious Bathroom w/Extensive Travertine/Mosaic Inlay, Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub, & Sep Shower. 2 Staircases, Loft/Library w/Built In Bookshelves, Office w/Custom Built-In Desk & Cabinets, an Inside Laundry Room, 2 Car Direct Access Garage, Association Resort Style Pool, Spa, & BBQs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21320 Veleta Circle have any available units?
21320 Veleta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21320 Veleta Circle have?
Some of 21320 Veleta Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21320 Veleta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21320 Veleta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21320 Veleta Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21320 Veleta Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21320 Veleta Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21320 Veleta Circle offers parking.
Does 21320 Veleta Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21320 Veleta Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21320 Veleta Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21320 Veleta Circle has a pool.
Does 21320 Veleta Circle have accessible units?
No, 21320 Veleta Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21320 Veleta Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21320 Veleta Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21320 Veleta Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21320 Veleta Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
