21320 Veleta Circle

Vacation Year Round in this Stunning Former Model Seacove Plan 5 Nestled Within the Exclusive Resort Community of The Waterfront - Steps to Beach, Downtown HB Shopping/Dining, Pier, & 5-Star Hyatt Hotel. This Breathtaking Residence is Beautifully Appointed Throughout Including Volume Ceilings, Arched Passages, Decorator Niches, Solid Wood Doors, Recessed Lighting. Over $120,000 in Luxurious Upgrades Including Hardwood Flooring, Wrought Iron Staircase, Plantation Shutters, Custom Window Treatments, Custom Built-Ins, Designer Light Fixtures/Fans. Gourmet Granite Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Appliances, & Breakfast Bar w/Wrap-Around Seating, Elegant Formal Living Rm w/Fireplace, Circular Formal Dining Room w/Views of Beautiful Terrace Area w/Water Features, Added Brick Wine Cellar w/Iron Gate & Wine Fridge, Inviting Family Rm w/French Doors Balcony Patio, Huge Master Suite w/Retreat w/Fireplace, Private Balcony, His/Hers Organized Walk-In Closets, & Luxurious Bathroom w/Extensive Travertine/Mosaic Inlay, Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub, & Sep Shower. 2 Staircases, Loft/Library w/Built In Bookshelves, Office w/Custom Built-In Desk & Cabinets, an Inside Laundry Room, 2 Car Direct Access Garage, Association Resort Style Pool, Spa, & BBQs.