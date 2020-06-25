All apartments in Huntington Beach
20881 Charwood

20881 Charwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20881 Charwood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming single level house has 3 bedrooms , one full bath and one 3/4 bath. marble fireplace in the living room, Granite counter-top in the kitchen, patio door over look the beautiful big back yard .wood floor in the living room, kitchen and hallway, carpet in three bedrooms, all new interior paint. almost new driveway and fence. sprinkler systems for back and front yard.big green front yard , back yard and side yard. Walking distance to award winning schools.very nice and quiet neighborhood.A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20881 Charwood have any available units?
20881 Charwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20881 Charwood have?
Some of 20881 Charwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20881 Charwood currently offering any rent specials?
20881 Charwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20881 Charwood pet-friendly?
No, 20881 Charwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20881 Charwood offer parking?
Yes, 20881 Charwood offers parking.
Does 20881 Charwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20881 Charwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20881 Charwood have a pool?
No, 20881 Charwood does not have a pool.
Does 20881 Charwood have accessible units?
No, 20881 Charwood does not have accessible units.
Does 20881 Charwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 20881 Charwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20881 Charwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 20881 Charwood does not have units with air conditioning.

