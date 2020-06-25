20881 Charwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This charming single level house has 3 bedrooms , one full bath and one 3/4 bath. marble fireplace in the living room, Granite counter-top in the kitchen, patio door over look the beautiful big back yard .wood floor in the living room, kitchen and hallway, carpet in three bedrooms, all new interior paint. almost new driveway and fence. sprinkler systems for back and front yard.big green front yard , back yard and side yard. Walking distance to award winning schools.very nice and quiet neighborhood.A Must See!