20371 Running Springs Lane

20371 Running Springs Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20371 Running Springs Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Look no further for a fully remodeled home in the fabulous Park Huntington community with HIGH RANKING SCHOOLS. Skylights in the kitchen and living room create bright natural lighting. This spacious single family home has an immaculate open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. 1 level makes it all the more desirable. Kitchen and Master bedroom each have sliding glass doors to the large private backyard. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances. The bonus room is large enough for pool table or ping pong table with plenty of room to spare. Conveniently located near shopping, beach, parks and all of the benefits of Huntington Beach living. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20371 Running Springs Lane have any available units?
20371 Running Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20371 Running Springs Lane have?
Some of 20371 Running Springs Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20371 Running Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20371 Running Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20371 Running Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20371 Running Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20371 Running Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20371 Running Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 20371 Running Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20371 Running Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20371 Running Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 20371 Running Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20371 Running Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 20371 Running Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20371 Running Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20371 Running Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20371 Running Springs Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20371 Running Springs Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
