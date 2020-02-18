20371 Running Springs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table

Look no further for a fully remodeled home in the fabulous Park Huntington community with HIGH RANKING SCHOOLS. Skylights in the kitchen and living room create bright natural lighting. This spacious single family home has an immaculate open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. 1 level makes it all the more desirable. Kitchen and Master bedroom each have sliding glass doors to the large private backyard. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances. The bonus room is large enough for pool table or ping pong table with plenty of room to spare. Conveniently located near shopping, beach, parks and all of the benefits of Huntington Beach living. No pets, no smoking.