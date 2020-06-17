All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
20322 Portview Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

20322 Portview Circle

20322 Portview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20322 Portview Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Seabridge Condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a guard gated community. Has wood laminate through out the unit , cozy fireplace in living room, dining area right off living room, kitchen with eating area with tile floors and tile counter tops. Large master bedroom with huge bathroom with dual sinks and linen closet, mirrored closet. Large patio with serene stream , one car garage, brand new washer/dryer is included as well as refrigerator. Complex has multiple pools including a lap pool, lighted tennis courts, underground racquet ball court, park inside the complex etc. Please bring your fussy tenants and they will love this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

