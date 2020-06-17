20322 Portview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Seabridge Condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a guard gated community. Has wood laminate through out the unit , cozy fireplace in living room, dining area right off living room, kitchen with eating area with tile floors and tile counter tops. Large master bedroom with huge bathroom with dual sinks and linen closet, mirrored closet. Large patio with serene stream , one car garage, brand new washer/dryer is included as well as refrigerator. Complex has multiple pools including a lap pool, lighted tennis courts, underground racquet ball court, park inside the complex etc. Please bring your fussy tenants and they will love this unit.