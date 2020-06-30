All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

20200 Magnolia St

20200 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

20200 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Deposit : $ 2,500
Cape Huntington: Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, New White Shaker Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Cam Lights, Living Room With New Laminate Flooring, Bathrooms With New White Shaker Cabinets, New Custom Tile Shower, Tub, Flooring, New Vinyl Windows Throughout, Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups, New Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Community Pool, 2 Miles To The Beach, Walking Distance To Park, Schools, And Shops. HUD NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20200 Magnolia St have any available units?
20200 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20200 Magnolia St have?
Some of 20200 Magnolia St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20200 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
20200 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20200 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
No, 20200 Magnolia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20200 Magnolia St offer parking?
Yes, 20200 Magnolia St offers parking.
Does 20200 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20200 Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20200 Magnolia St have a pool?
Yes, 20200 Magnolia St has a pool.
Does 20200 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 20200 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 20200 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20200 Magnolia St has units with dishwashers.
Does 20200 Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20200 Magnolia St does not have units with air conditioning.

