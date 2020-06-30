All apartments in Huntington Beach

Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

19821 Isthmus Ln.

19821 Isthmus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19821 Isthmus Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath, Single Story Home - 19821 Isthmus Ln. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Single Story Home, living room, dining area, galley kitchen w/bar, gas stove/oven, backyard. 2 car garage w/ laundry hook-ups. Close to food, shopping and more.

Small Pets will be Considered. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

(RLNE5272936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19821 Isthmus Ln. have any available units?
19821 Isthmus Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19821 Isthmus Ln. have?
Some of 19821 Isthmus Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19821 Isthmus Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
19821 Isthmus Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19821 Isthmus Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 19821 Isthmus Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19821 Isthmus Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 19821 Isthmus Ln. offers parking.
Does 19821 Isthmus Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19821 Isthmus Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19821 Isthmus Ln. have a pool?
No, 19821 Isthmus Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 19821 Isthmus Ln. have accessible units?
No, 19821 Isthmus Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 19821 Isthmus Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19821 Isthmus Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19821 Isthmus Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19821 Isthmus Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

