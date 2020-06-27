All apartments in Huntington Beach
18726 RACQUET LN.

18726 Racquet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18726 Racquet Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Huntington Beach! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse approx 1,641 sq ft with 2 car attached garage with 2 remotes, small enclosed yard, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, carpet, linoleum and blinds. Unit has a skylight, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Community features pool and spa, sauna and a tennis court. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 Year Lease
Pet OK with additional deposit
VIEWINGS AVAILABLE NOW BY KEY CHECK-OUT (562)439-2147

(RLNE3189367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18726 RACQUET LN. have any available units?
18726 RACQUET LN. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18726 RACQUET LN. have?
Some of 18726 RACQUET LN.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18726 RACQUET LN. currently offering any rent specials?
18726 RACQUET LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18726 RACQUET LN. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18726 RACQUET LN. is pet friendly.
Does 18726 RACQUET LN. offer parking?
Yes, 18726 RACQUET LN. offers parking.
Does 18726 RACQUET LN. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18726 RACQUET LN. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18726 RACQUET LN. have a pool?
Yes, 18726 RACQUET LN. has a pool.
Does 18726 RACQUET LN. have accessible units?
No, 18726 RACQUET LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 18726 RACQUET LN. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18726 RACQUET LN. has units with dishwashers.
Does 18726 RACQUET LN. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18726 RACQUET LN. does not have units with air conditioning.

