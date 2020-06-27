18726 RACQUET LN.

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Huntington Beach! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse approx 1,641 sq ft with 2 car attached garage with 2 remotes, small enclosed yard, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, carpet, linoleum and blinds. Unit has a skylight, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Community features pool and spa, sauna and a tennis court. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 Year Lease
Pet OK with additional deposit
VIEWINGS AVAILABLE NOW BY KEY CHECK-OUT (562)439-2147
