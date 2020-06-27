18726 RACQUET LN.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Huntington Beach! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse approx 1,641 sq ft with 2 car attached garage with 2 remotes, small enclosed yard, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, carpet, linoleum and blinds. Unit has a skylight, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Community features pool and spa, sauna and a tennis court. Tenant pays all utilities.



1 Year Lease

Pet OK with additional deposit

VIEWINGS AVAILABLE NOW BY KEY CHECK-OUT (562)439-2147



(RLNE3189367)