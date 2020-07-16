All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

18706 Fairfax Lane

18706 Fairfax Lane · (714) 227-4459
Location

18706 Fairfax Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $4800 · Avail. Aug 9

$4,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available 08/09/20 Great Family Neighborhood in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 129846

4 Bedrooms
*Master with walk in closet, separate toilet closet, bathtub, shower, 2 sinks
*2 nice size bedrooms with a hall bathroom, separate toilet/shower room
*1 office/Baby room with large walk in closet
2 full, 1 1/2 Bathroom
2 Story
New Wood floors
JUST Remodeled Kitchen, not pictured yet
Great Backyard
New BBQ
Dog friendly*
Comes with basic Housekeeping once monthly
Seacliff Elementary, Dwyer Jr High & HBHS
Fantastic Neighborhood Park, park across the street, walk to the Horse Stables and bike ride to the beach!
Please do not disturb occupant, thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129846
Property Id 129846

(RLNE5890070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18706 Fairfax Lane have any available units?
18706 Fairfax Lane has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18706 Fairfax Lane have?
Some of 18706 Fairfax Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18706 Fairfax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18706 Fairfax Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18706 Fairfax Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18706 Fairfax Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18706 Fairfax Lane offer parking?
No, 18706 Fairfax Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18706 Fairfax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18706 Fairfax Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18706 Fairfax Lane have a pool?
No, 18706 Fairfax Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18706 Fairfax Lane have accessible units?
No, 18706 Fairfax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18706 Fairfax Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18706 Fairfax Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18706 Fairfax Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18706 Fairfax Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
