18706 Fairfax Lane

Amenities
Available 08/09/20 Great Family Neighborhood in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 129846
4 Bedrooms
*Master with walk in closet, separate toilet closet, bathtub, shower, 2 sinks
*2 nice size bedrooms with a hall bathroom, separate toilet/shower room
*1 office/Baby room with large walk in closet
2 full, 1 1/2 Bathroom
2 Story
New Wood floors
JUST Remodeled Kitchen, not pictured yet
Great Backyard
New BBQ
Dog friendly*
Comes with basic Housekeeping once monthly
Seacliff Elementary, Dwyer Jr High & HBHS
Fantastic Neighborhood Park, park across the street, walk to the Horse Stables and bike ride to the beach!
Please do not disturb occupant, thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129846
Property Id 129846
(RLNE5890070)