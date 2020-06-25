18652 Libra Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in beautiful and quiet area off Beach Blvd. and just north of Garfield a little green island away from the traffic and noise. Set in new Landscaping, this unit is the front unit of a 4plex and feels more like a house. It was recently remodeled and feels all new. Stainless steel appliances, High end refrigerator, stove microwave washer/dryer and dishwasher. New cabinets and white quartz counters. New bathrooms with designer sinks and lighting. Spacious vaulted ceilings in the living room. Walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom, floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the other bedrooms. Ceiling fans in rooms, New shutters, vertical blinds and the flooring throughout. 2 private patios; off the living room and off the master bedroom. Single car private garage. Central heating. Non-smoking only! Pets are negotiable. Unfurnished.