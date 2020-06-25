18652 Libra Cir

Amenities
Located in beautiful and quiet area off Beach Blvd. and just north of Garfield a little green island away from the traffic and noise. Set in new Landscaping, this unit is the front unit of a 4plex and feels more like a house. It was recently remodeled and feels all new. Stainless steel appliances, High end refrigerator, stove microwave washer/dryer and dishwasher. New cabinets and white quartz counters. New bathrooms with designer sinks and lighting. Spacious vaulted ceilings in the living room. Walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom, floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the other bedrooms. Ceiling fans in rooms, New shutters, vertical blinds and the flooring throughout. 2 private patios; off the living room and off the master bedroom. Single car private garage. Central heating. Non-smoking only! Pets are negotiable. Unfurnished.