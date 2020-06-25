All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated November 18 2019 at 8:06 AM

18652 Libra Cir

18652 Libra Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18652 Libra Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in beautiful and quiet area off Beach Blvd. and just north of Garfield a little green island away from the traffic and noise. Set in new Landscaping, this unit is the front unit of a 4plex and feels more like a house. It was recently remodeled and feels all new. Stainless steel appliances, High end refrigerator, stove microwave washer/dryer and dishwasher. New cabinets and white quartz counters. New bathrooms with designer sinks and lighting. Spacious vaulted ceilings in the living room. Walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom, floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the other bedrooms. Ceiling fans in rooms, New shutters, vertical blinds and the flooring throughout. 2 private patios; off the living room and off the master bedroom. Single car private garage. Central heating. Non-smoking only! Pets are negotiable. Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18652 Libra Cir have any available units?
18652 Libra Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18652 Libra Cir have?
Some of 18652 Libra Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18652 Libra Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18652 Libra Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18652 Libra Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18652 Libra Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18652 Libra Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18652 Libra Cir offers parking.
Does 18652 Libra Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18652 Libra Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18652 Libra Cir have a pool?
No, 18652 Libra Cir does not have a pool.
Does 18652 Libra Cir have accessible units?
No, 18652 Libra Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18652 Libra Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18652 Libra Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 18652 Libra Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 18652 Libra Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

