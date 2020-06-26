16907 Bluewater Lane

Amenities

Resort living with steps from the sand. One short block from the beach and in front of Huntington Harbor where you can kayak and paddle board. Association offers two pools, a club house, tennis court, a gym, and lots of green belt. This home has been completely remodeled. This is a corner upper unit with lots of windows and natural lights. This place has one spacious bedroom, one luxurious marbled bathroom, and one additional loft bedroom with a large balcony. The living room has a cozy fireplace and the dining area is bright with high ceilings. NO PETS allowed. Trash and water covered. Renter pay gas and electricity. Two parking spaces, one is under the port below the condo and the other one is across from it. Be the first renter to enjoy this property. This home is a must see!