Huntington Beach, CA
16907 Bluewater Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:20 AM

16907 Bluewater Lane

16907 Bluewater Lane · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

16907 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Resort living with steps from the sand. One short block from the beach and in front of Huntington Harbor where you can kayak and paddle board. Association offers two pools, a club house, tennis court, a gym, and lots of green belt. This home has been completely remodeled. This is a corner upper unit with lots of windows and natural lights. This place has one spacious bedroom, one luxurious marbled bathroom, and one additional loft bedroom with a large balcony. The living room has a cozy fireplace and the dining area is bright with high ceilings. NO PETS allowed. Trash and water covered. Renter pay gas and electricity. Two parking spaces, one is under the port below the condo and the other one is across from it. Be the first renter to enjoy this property. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16907 Bluewater Lane have any available units?
16907 Bluewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16907 Bluewater Lane have?
Some of 16907 Bluewater Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16907 Bluewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16907 Bluewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16907 Bluewater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16907 Bluewater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16907 Bluewater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16907 Bluewater Lane offers parking.
Does 16907 Bluewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16907 Bluewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16907 Bluewater Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16907 Bluewater Lane has a pool.
Does 16907 Bluewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 16907 Bluewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16907 Bluewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16907 Bluewater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16907 Bluewater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16907 Bluewater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
