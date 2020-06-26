16752 Jeffrey Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huntington Beach Single Story - Charming and newly renovated Huntington Beach Cul-De-Sac home. Over 1539 square foot 4-bedroom, 2 full-bath, and a 2 car garage this home has it all. From the moment you walk in the door you will feel right at home with an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Everything has been thought of on the renovation of this home with brand new exterior paint, New Roof, AC unit and heater, All new double pane windows, All LED Recess lighting, All New Kitchen Cabinetry along with Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master bathrooms is fully renovated with New faucets, New Plumbing Fixtures along with New Frame less Shower Door. Last but not least, the location, minutes to Bella Terra, 405 Fwy and just 5 miles to the beach. This is a Turn-Key property with pride of ownership. Hurry! Won't last!!

CRITERIA FOR LEASING:

1. Minimum Fico score of 600

2. Need to earn at least 3 times the rent in gross monthly income, we will allow 2.75 times the rent if have serves of 6 months rent in the bank.

3. Salaried 1 months paystubs- self employed 2 years filed Federal Tax Returns

4. No collections totally over $1,000

5. 2 months bank statements for salaried persons and 3 years for self employed

6. No open bankruptcy unless discharged over 2 years ago.

7. No evictions

8. Criminal records beyond minor traffic violations or misdemeanors more than 5 years old

9. We will call and verify employment and rental history no more than 4 times late per year.

10. All potential residents must be screened over the age of 18 even if not on the lease



