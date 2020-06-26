All apartments in Huntington Beach
16752 Jeffrey Circle

Location

16752 Jeffrey Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huntington Beach Single Story - Charming and newly renovated Huntington Beach Cul-De-Sac home. Over 1539 square foot 4-bedroom, 2 full-bath, and a 2 car garage this home has it all. From the moment you walk in the door you will feel right at home with an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Everything has been thought of on the renovation of this home with brand new exterior paint, New Roof, AC unit and heater, All new double pane windows, All LED Recess lighting, All New Kitchen Cabinetry along with Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master bathrooms is fully renovated with New faucets, New Plumbing Fixtures along with New Frame less Shower Door. Last but not least, the location, minutes to Bella Terra, 405 Fwy and just 5 miles to the beach. This is a Turn-Key property with pride of ownership. Hurry! Won't last!!
CRITERIA FOR LEASING:
1. Minimum Fico score of 600
2. Need to earn at least 3 times the rent in gross monthly income, we will allow 2.75 times the rent if have serves of 6 months rent in the bank.
3. Salaried 1 months paystubs- self employed 2 years filed Federal Tax Returns
4. No collections totally over $1,000
5. 2 months bank statements for salaried persons and 3 years for self employed
6. No open bankruptcy unless discharged over 2 years ago.
7. No evictions
8. Criminal records beyond minor traffic violations or misdemeanors more than 5 years old
9. We will call and verify employment and rental history no more than 4 times late per year.
10. All potential residents must be screened over the age of 18 even if not on the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16752 Jeffrey Circle have any available units?
16752 Jeffrey Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16752 Jeffrey Circle have?
Some of 16752 Jeffrey Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16752 Jeffrey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16752 Jeffrey Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16752 Jeffrey Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16752 Jeffrey Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16752 Jeffrey Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16752 Jeffrey Circle offers parking.
Does 16752 Jeffrey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16752 Jeffrey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16752 Jeffrey Circle have a pool?
No, 16752 Jeffrey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16752 Jeffrey Circle have accessible units?
No, 16752 Jeffrey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16752 Jeffrey Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16752 Jeffrey Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16752 Jeffrey Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16752 Jeffrey Circle has units with air conditioning.
