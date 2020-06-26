All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16592 Ross Lane
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

16592 Ross Lane

16592 Ross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16592 Ross Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Where do we start? This Home has been gutted. Everything is new. New Kitchen Cabinets w/ Granite Slab Counter Top, Newer Appliances, New 20" travertine like tile floor, Fresh Paint, New Energy Efficient Windows, New Toilet, New Sinks, New Faucets, New Recessed Lighting, Scrapped Ceilings, New 6 inch Baseboards, New carpet in bedrooms, New wood like flooring in living room, All New Copper Plumbing. The back yard has new sod & sprinkler system. Single Level, Large Living Room, Large Dining Area and Dining Bar, Open Kitchen, Large Master, Other Bedrooms are good size. Around 1580 sq.ft, full size laundry hook ups, school and park are around the corner, easy freeway access, and a nice street. Rent shall increase after March 1, 2020 to $3200.
To See this home any time, call Greg Hughes, the listing agent at 949-350-9555
Dre Lic # 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16592 Ross Lane have any available units?
16592 Ross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16592 Ross Lane have?
Some of 16592 Ross Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16592 Ross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16592 Ross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16592 Ross Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16592 Ross Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16592 Ross Lane offer parking?
No, 16592 Ross Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16592 Ross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16592 Ross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16592 Ross Lane have a pool?
No, 16592 Ross Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16592 Ross Lane have accessible units?
No, 16592 Ross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16592 Ross Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16592 Ross Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16592 Ross Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16592 Ross Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
