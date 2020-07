Amenities

Great home that has a great location!! This property brings with it the location and size that is perfect! Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are great along with large lot. Right down the street from the beach, and has easy access to Long Beach and the freeway. This home has two updated bathrooms, new carpet, and a corner lot. It is something that you should come by and see!