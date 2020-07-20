1200 Pacific Coast

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OCEAN VIEW PENTHOUSE with Vaulted Ceilings & Completely Furnished! Available June 15th, 2019! Pierhouse is a gated community with a Resort style pool located on Pacific Coast Highway near Downtown and The Huntington Beach Pier. This Single Level One Bedroom One Bath Unit with an Open Floor Plan is available starting July 1, 2019 for up to 12 months. Ocean view from Balcony with no stairs to climb! Steps to Sand and Downtown Activities and the New Pacific City. Fully Furnished & Small Dog Allowed. Luxury Beach Living and Ideal for Summer Vacation(1 month minimum).