Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

1200 Pacific Coast

1200 California Highway 1 · No Longer Available
Location

1200 California Highway 1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OCEAN VIEW PENTHOUSE with Vaulted Ceilings & Completely Furnished! Available June 15th, 2019! Pierhouse is a gated community with a Resort style pool located on Pacific Coast Highway near Downtown and The Huntington Beach Pier. This Single Level One Bedroom One Bath Unit with an Open Floor Plan is available starting July 1, 2019 for up to 12 months. Ocean view from Balcony with no stairs to climb! Steps to Sand and Downtown Activities and the New Pacific City. Fully Furnished & Small Dog Allowed. Luxury Beach Living and Ideal for Summer Vacation(1 month minimum).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Pacific Coast have any available units?
1200 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1200 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 1200 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Pacific Coast is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Pacific Coast offer parking?
No, 1200 Pacific Coast does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Pacific Coast have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Pacific Coast has a pool.
Does 1200 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 1200 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
