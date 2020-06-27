All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 1121 Pacific Cove Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
1121 Pacific Cove Ln
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:24 PM

1121 Pacific Cove Ln

1121 Pacific Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1121 Pacific Cove Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms (one currently used as an office with built-ins), 2.5 baths. Gorgeous upgrades throughout including stunning travertine flooring, hardwood floors and upgraded carpet, new custom paint, plantation shutters. Fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center prep island with seating, sunny breakfast nook and walk in pantry, and soft water system. Grand Master suite with travertine bath with soaking tub and separate shower and large walk-in closet. Wonderful family neighborhood with community pool and spa. This is a must see!
3 Bedrooms (one currently used as an office with built-ins), 2.5 baths. Gorgeous upgrades throughout including stunning travertine flooring, hardwood floors and upgraded carpet, new custom paint, plantation shutters. Fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center prep island with seating, sunny breakfast nook and walk in pantry, and soft water system. Grand Master suite with travertine bath with soaking tub and separate shower and large walk-in closet. Wonderful family neighborhood with community pool and spa. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Pacific Cove Ln have any available units?
1121 Pacific Cove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1121 Pacific Cove Ln have?
Some of 1121 Pacific Cove Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Pacific Cove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Pacific Cove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Pacific Cove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Pacific Cove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Pacific Cove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Pacific Cove Ln offers parking.
Does 1121 Pacific Cove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Pacific Cove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Pacific Cove Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Pacific Cove Ln has a pool.
Does 1121 Pacific Cove Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1121 Pacific Cove Ln has accessible units.
Does 1121 Pacific Cove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Pacific Cove Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Pacific Cove Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1121 Pacific Cove Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles