537 N Adams Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

TURNKEY! Just move in! Beautiful corner unit built in 1992 with spacious 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, 1178 sqft, nice open and bright floor plan awaits you this Fall. Two side by side subterranean parking, with secured gated community. Enjoy the smooth laminate hardwood floors throughout the interior, the I-shaped kitchen with granite countertops and neutral color backlash is clean and enticing with refrigerator, dishwasher and indoor washer and dryer for your convenience. Close to schools, restaurants, Whole Foods Market, shopping and access to freeway 134. Welcome Home!