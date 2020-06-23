All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

537 N Adams Street

537 N Adams St · No Longer Available
Location

537 N Adams St, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
TURNKEY! Just move in! Beautiful corner unit built in 1992 with spacious 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, 1178 sqft, nice open and bright floor plan awaits you this Fall. Two side by side subterranean parking, with secured gated community. Enjoy the smooth laminate hardwood floors throughout the interior, the I-shaped kitchen with granite countertops and neutral color backlash is clean and enticing with refrigerator, dishwasher and indoor washer and dryer for your convenience. Close to schools, restaurants, Whole Foods Market, shopping and access to freeway 134. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 N Adams Street have any available units?
537 N Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 N Adams Street have?
Some of 537 N Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 N Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
537 N Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 N Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 537 N Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 537 N Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 537 N Adams Street offers parking.
Does 537 N Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 N Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 N Adams Street have a pool?
No, 537 N Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 537 N Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 537 N Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 537 N Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 N Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
