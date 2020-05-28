All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 530 Pioneer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
530 Pioneer Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

530 Pioneer Drive

530 Pioneer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Vineyard
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

530 Pioneer Drive, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled away in Glendale is a fabulous Townhome of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,858sqft of living space for Lease! Inside features a large living room equipped with a fireplace and French doors that lead out the balcony. Through the cozy dining area, you have the kitchen complete with New stainless-steel appliances, granite counter-tops, wooden cabinet, as well as easy access to your patio! Bedrooms in the unit are well-illuminated, spacious and offer ample closet/storage space! 2 of the 3 rooms share a bathroom, while the Master bedroom is equipped with its own en-suite! This Townhome also features a bonus room (perfect for an office), a laundry area, private 2-car garage with direct access to your unit and a large private open patio with a tree top view! Welcome home to 530 Pioneer Drive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Pioneer Drive have any available units?
530 Pioneer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Pioneer Drive have?
Some of 530 Pioneer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Pioneer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Pioneer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Pioneer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Pioneer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 530 Pioneer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Pioneer Drive offers parking.
Does 530 Pioneer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Pioneer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Pioneer Drive have a pool?
No, 530 Pioneer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 Pioneer Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Pioneer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Pioneer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Pioneer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts