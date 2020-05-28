Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled away in Glendale is a fabulous Townhome of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,858sqft of living space for Lease! Inside features a large living room equipped with a fireplace and French doors that lead out the balcony. Through the cozy dining area, you have the kitchen complete with New stainless-steel appliances, granite counter-tops, wooden cabinet, as well as easy access to your patio! Bedrooms in the unit are well-illuminated, spacious and offer ample closet/storage space! 2 of the 3 rooms share a bathroom, while the Master bedroom is equipped with its own en-suite! This Townhome also features a bonus room (perfect for an office), a laundry area, private 2-car garage with direct access to your unit and a large private open patio with a tree top view! Welcome home to 530 Pioneer Drive!