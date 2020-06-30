All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 432 N. Kenwood Street 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
432 N. Kenwood Street 204
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

432 N. Kenwood Street 204

432 North Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
City Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

432 North Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 204 Available 11/01/19 Condo-Town House - Property Id: 76999

Newly renovated 2 bed 2.50 bathroom townhouse in the heart of City of Glendale, CA. Family community - Excellent Unified School District. In unit Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator. two car garage, very close to restaurants, Galleria, Americana, Brand Blvd., Los Angeles Downtown.

First & last month rent plus security deposit of $1,000. $45 for background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/76999p
Property Id 76999

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 have any available units?
432 N. Kenwood Street 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 have?
Some of 432 N. Kenwood Street 204's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 currently offering any rent specials?
432 N. Kenwood Street 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 pet-friendly?
No, 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 offer parking?
Yes, 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 offers parking.
Does 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 have a pool?
No, 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 does not have a pool.
Does 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 have accessible units?
No, 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 N. Kenwood Street 204 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts