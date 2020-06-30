432 N. Kenwood Street 204

Amenities

Unit 204 Available 11/01/19 Condo-Town House - Property Id: 76999



Newly renovated 2 bed 2.50 bathroom townhouse in the heart of City of Glendale, CA. Family community - Excellent Unified School District. In unit Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator. two car garage, very close to restaurants, Galleria, Americana, Brand Blvd., Los Angeles Downtown.



First & last month rent plus security deposit of $1,000. $45 for background check.

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Pets Allowed



