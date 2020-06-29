Rent Calculator
334 Vine St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:23 PM
334 Vine St
334 Vine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
334 Vine Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
I pay for water. Centrally located, large Back yard for BBQs and fun. Central air and heat, new copper plumbing, freshly painted and much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 334 Vine St have any available units?
334 Vine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 334 Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
334 Vine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Vine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Vine St is pet friendly.
Does 334 Vine St offer parking?
No, 334 Vine St does not offer parking.
Does 334 Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Vine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Vine St have a pool?
No, 334 Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 334 Vine St have accessible units?
No, 334 Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Vine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Vine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Vine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 334 Vine St has units with air conditioning.
