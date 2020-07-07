All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

314 W Kenneth Road

314 West Kenneth Road · No Longer Available
Location

314 West Kenneth Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
For Lease! Location, beauty & all the elegance. Nestled on Kenneth Road in Glendale resides a stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with over 3,869-SqFt of living space, an office & even a laundry room. This traditional styled home (with a basement) presents a beautifully landscaped exterior with a 2-car garage, a spacious front lawn & an entryway that has column pillars that adorn the cozy porch. Inside features include glossy flooring (hardwood, tile & carpet), baseboard & crown moldings with soaring high ceilings equipped with lovely lighting fixtures & recessed lighting. There is a formal living room with a fireplace, wall niches & an enclosed patio with recessed lighting that overlooks the pool! As well as a family room & a formal dining room! Take pleasure cooking for your family in a gourmet kitchen where you have stainless steel appliances, immaculate countertops with a decorative backsplash & high end cabinetry. There is a Jr Master bedroom with a private bathroom & a Master bedroom that has a walk-in closet, a private luxury bathroom, along with sliding French doors that lead out to a balcony with breathtaking views. This home has an incredible backyard that will feel more like your own secret garden where there is an abundance of fresh greenery for a scenic view, a pool with a spa, a built-in BBQ area, a fireplace place & plenty of fruit trees (fig, lemon, oranges) Bonus feature is the studio/pool house that has its own private kitchenette & bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 W Kenneth Road have any available units?
314 W Kenneth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 W Kenneth Road have?
Some of 314 W Kenneth Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 W Kenneth Road currently offering any rent specials?
314 W Kenneth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 W Kenneth Road pet-friendly?
No, 314 W Kenneth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 314 W Kenneth Road offer parking?
Yes, 314 W Kenneth Road offers parking.
Does 314 W Kenneth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 W Kenneth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 W Kenneth Road have a pool?
Yes, 314 W Kenneth Road has a pool.
Does 314 W Kenneth Road have accessible units?
No, 314 W Kenneth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 314 W Kenneth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 W Kenneth Road does not have units with dishwashers.

