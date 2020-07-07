314 W Kenneth Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

For Lease! Location, beauty & all the elegance. Nestled on Kenneth Road in Glendale resides a stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with over 3,869-SqFt of living space, an office & even a laundry room. This traditional styled home (with a basement) presents a beautifully landscaped exterior with a 2-car garage, a spacious front lawn & an entryway that has column pillars that adorn the cozy porch. Inside features include glossy flooring (hardwood, tile & carpet), baseboard & crown moldings with soaring high ceilings equipped with lovely lighting fixtures & recessed lighting. There is a formal living room with a fireplace, wall niches & an enclosed patio with recessed lighting that overlooks the pool! As well as a family room & a formal dining room! Take pleasure cooking for your family in a gourmet kitchen where you have stainless steel appliances, immaculate countertops with a decorative backsplash & high end cabinetry. There is a Jr Master bedroom with a private bathroom & a Master bedroom that has a walk-in closet, a private luxury bathroom, along with sliding French doors that lead out to a balcony with breathtaking views. This home has an incredible backyard that will feel more like your own secret garden where there is an abundance of fresh greenery for a scenic view, a pool with a spa, a built-in BBQ area, a fireplace place & plenty of fruit trees (fig, lemon, oranges) Bonus feature is the studio/pool house that has its own private kitchenette & bathroom.