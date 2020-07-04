2821 Kennington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.}



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



This charming, furnished (but open to being rented as unfurnished) single-family home property rental on Chevy Chase neighborhood in Glendale, has 4 bedrooms; 3.5 bathrooms and 2-car attached garage.



The bright and airy interior features 2 fireplaces, library area, office space, large dining area, and tile floor with carpets. Its kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; smooth Corian countertops; and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, double oven, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler, and barbeque grill (outdoor). It has central A/C and gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer.



Pet-friendly home but only dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The owner prefers non-smokers. The tenant pays electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, internet, cable, and cleaning. The landlord will handle the landscaping.



The exterior feature includes a yard, 3 balconies, and a large deck area --- perfect spots for relaxation or doing some outdoor activities with the family or friends.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Mayors Bicentennial Park, Glenoaks Park, and Mayors Bicentennial Park.



Bus lines:

201 Metro Local Line - 0.9 mile

31 Glendale Galleria to La Crescenta - 1.2 miles

3 Glendale Galleria to Jet Propulsion Laboratory - 1.2 miles

32 Glendale Galleria to Glendale Community College - 1.2 miles



(RLNE5695491)