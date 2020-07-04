All apartments in Glendale
2821 Kennington Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.}

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

This charming, furnished (but open to being rented as unfurnished) single-family home property rental on Chevy Chase neighborhood in Glendale, has 4 bedrooms; 3.5 bathrooms and 2-car attached garage.

The bright and airy interior features 2 fireplaces, library area, office space, large dining area, and tile floor with carpets. Its kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; smooth Corian countertops; and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, double oven, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler, and barbeque grill (outdoor). It has central A/C and gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer.

Pet-friendly home but only dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The owner prefers non-smokers. The tenant pays electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, internet, cable, and cleaning. The landlord will handle the landscaping.

The exterior feature includes a yard, 3 balconies, and a large deck area --- perfect spots for relaxation or doing some outdoor activities with the family or friends.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Mayors Bicentennial Park, Glenoaks Park, and Mayors Bicentennial Park.

Bus lines:
201 Metro Local Line - 0.9 mile
31 Glendale Galleria to La Crescenta - 1.2 miles
3 Glendale Galleria to Jet Propulsion Laboratory - 1.2 miles
32 Glendale Galleria to Glendale Community College - 1.2 miles

(RLNE5695491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Kennington Drive have any available units?
2821 Kennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Kennington Drive have?
Some of 2821 Kennington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Kennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Kennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Kennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Kennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Kennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Kennington Drive offers parking.
Does 2821 Kennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 Kennington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Kennington Drive have a pool?
No, 2821 Kennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Kennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2821 Kennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Kennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Kennington Drive has units with dishwashers.

