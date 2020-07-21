1940 Glenwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! This house is centrally located in the highly desired Northwest part of Glendale, above Glenoaks. The modern home is extensively remodeled, and has plenty of natural light, creating a serene, calm setting. Four bedrooms, and the 4th bedroom could also be used as an office. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and leads directly to the backyard through double glass doors. Once you step onto the deck leading to the backyard, you'll see flourishing fruit trees, some including apples and persimmons. The house includes a two car garage tucked behind the main house with access from the driveway that is guarded by a gate.