All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM

1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H

1570 North Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1570 North Pacific Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit. Right across the street from the ocean. Some units have ocean views. Resident only pays for gas and electricity. Call regarding pets.
Newly renovated with two tone paint, wood and tile floors, ceiling fans, granite counter tops, granite back splash in kitchen, room with a view.

Amenities: Parking, Two tone paint, Wood and tile floors, Ceiling fans, Granite counter tops, Granite back splash in kitchen, Room with a view.
Utilities: Water, Cable, Trash, Sewer.
Appliances: Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, dryer.
Parking: Carport Parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/laguna-beach-1-bed-1-bath/5965/

IT490203 - IT49MC5965

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H have any available units?
1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H have?
Some of 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H currently offering any rent specials?
1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H pet-friendly?
Yes, 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H is pet friendly.
Does 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H offer parking?
Yes, 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H offers parking.
Does 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H have a pool?
No, 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H does not have a pool.
Does 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H have accessible units?
No, 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H does not have accessible units.
Does 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts