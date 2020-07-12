131 Apartments for rent in Verdugo Woodlands, Glendale, CA

/
$
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
1750 Canada Blvd
1750 Cañada Boulevard, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
“Gorgeous Unit for rent with Verdugo park view “ - Property Id: 316760 .Close to Glendale college .Washer/Dryer in unit . AC central .2 parkings available(1 off-street and 1 on-street with permit). .Big kitchen Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318
1935 Alpha Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
689 sqft
Nestled in the Alpha Terrace Community in Glendale is a charming Condo featuring One bedroom, One bathroom and 1 assigned parking spot with storage space.
1980 Crestshire Drive
1980 Crestshire Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2200 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to lease a fresh, clean POOL home in the Glendale Hills. The interior features, 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, freshly painted, newer sliding doors and windows, a great room with wet bar with access to an entertainers backyard.
2414 Delisle Court
2414 Delisle Court, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2264 sqft
Welcome to this newly remodeled two story home on top of the Verdugo Hills of Glendale! With four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, this home boasts 2,264 square feet of living space and 17,445 square feet of land, with most of it flat.
1616 N Verdugo Road
1616 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1475 sqft
Built in 2001, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom open floor plan unit is light and bright and very private. Gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.
1748 N Verdugo Road
1748 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
900 sqft
Hello from Verdugo Rd in Glendale! This light filled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 900-SqFt apartment is eager to be leased to you! Recessed lighting, crown moldings, and neutral toned laminate flooring create a both inviting and comfortable living room
1526 Belleau Road
1526 Belleau Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1665 sqft
Welcome to 1526 Belleau Road in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits above street level with over 1600 square feet of living space, a two-car garage, and a spacious back yard.
1722 Gladys Drive
1722 Gladys Drive, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1831 sqft
Chevy Chase Hills home offers breathtaking views from Glendale to downtown and beyond. Nestled in an exclusive gated community with lots of privacy. It has two great size bedrooms, 2 completely remodeled bathrooms.
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,965
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes! Call Us For Details! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,675
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1060 sqft
Close to Griffith Park and The Greek Theatre. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies and kitchens with breakfast bars. On-site conveniences include a fitness center and outdoor recreation areas. Reserved parking available.
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,277
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,239
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,001
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,368
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,257
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,709
1347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1332 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
