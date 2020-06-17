1426 Hillside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage hot tub

Beautiful executive 4 bedroom home in the desirable Woodlands area of Glendale. Open floorplan with fireplace lots of windows with custom drapes that let in lots of sunshine. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, opens to large family & great outdoor patio perfect for outdoor dining & enjoyment. One bedroom downstairs in addition to 3 more bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful large master with double door entry, custom drapes, 2 closets one of which is a walk-in & large master bath with spa tub. Lots of storage including the extra large garage with laundry hookups. Text agent for a private showing.