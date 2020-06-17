All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1426 Hillside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1426 Hillside Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:12 PM

1426 Hillside Drive

1426 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Woodlands
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1426 Hillside Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Beautiful executive 4 bedroom home in the desirable Woodlands area of Glendale. Open floorplan with fireplace lots of windows with custom drapes that let in lots of sunshine. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, opens to large family & great outdoor patio perfect for outdoor dining & enjoyment. One bedroom downstairs in addition to 3 more bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful large master with double door entry, custom drapes, 2 closets one of which is a walk-in & large master bath with spa tub. Lots of storage including the extra large garage with laundry hookups. Text agent for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Hillside Drive have any available units?
1426 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 1426 Hillside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1426 Hillside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Hillside Drive offers parking.
Does 1426 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Hillside Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 Hillside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Hillside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts