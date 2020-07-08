All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

1351 Allen Avenue

1351 Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This lovely home is located in one of the most desired areas of Glendale, just below Bel Aire Drive. There is natural light in every part of this house. It has been Extensively remodeled, including the replacement of the roof, upgrading of the electrical wiring and plumbing. Gleaming, wood-like flooring throughout the Living Room with a cozy fire place, separate Dining Room, three bedrooms, and the hallway. The kitchen has beautiful tile flooring, Quartz counter tops, newer oven and cook top, newer washer and dryer (1 year old), Refrigerator, and an eating area right by a bright window overlooking the front yard. The two bathrooms are remodeled. There is Recessed lighting throughout, and a good size finished basement with windows that can be used as a gym or an office. The huge grassy yard has multiple fruit trees and a storage shed that was built two years ago. A detached garage with a workbench and storage space completes this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Allen Avenue have any available units?
1351 Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Allen Avenue have?
Some of 1351 Allen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1351 Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 1351 Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 Allen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1351 Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1351 Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.

