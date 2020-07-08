1351 Allen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

This lovely home is located in one of the most desired areas of Glendale, just below Bel Aire Drive. There is natural light in every part of this house. It has been Extensively remodeled, including the replacement of the roof, upgrading of the electrical wiring and plumbing. Gleaming, wood-like flooring throughout the Living Room with a cozy fire place, separate Dining Room, three bedrooms, and the hallway. The kitchen has beautiful tile flooring, Quartz counter tops, newer oven and cook top, newer washer and dryer (1 year old), Refrigerator, and an eating area right by a bright window overlooking the front yard. The two bathrooms are remodeled. There is Recessed lighting throughout, and a good size finished basement with windows that can be used as a gym or an office. The huge grassy yard has multiple fruit trees and a storage shed that was built two years ago. A detached garage with a workbench and storage space completes this lovely home.