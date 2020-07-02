1200 Valley View Road

Amenities

Located in a very desirable area in Glendale resides the perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo for Lease! This is a very bright and spacious unit with beautiful plank flooring, thick baseboard moldings, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a laundry area inside the unit. The living room presents a wonderful space with a fireplace and a private patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. Through the dining area you have a charming kitchen with flawless countertops, high end cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. There is a large Master bedroom that has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a walk-in shower. Nestled in a very well-maintained building with a controlled accessed entry, a secured community parking garage, as well as a community pool with a spa. Part of the Glendale Unified School District, close to popular dining, Starbucks, MOTO Sushi, Ralphs, the Casa Verdugo Library and more!