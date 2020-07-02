All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1200 Valley View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1200 Valley View Road
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1200 Valley View Road

1200 Valley View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1200 Valley View Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in a very desirable area in Glendale resides the perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo for Lease! This is a very bright and spacious unit with beautiful plank flooring, thick baseboard moldings, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a laundry area inside the unit. The living room presents a wonderful space with a fireplace and a private patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. Through the dining area you have a charming kitchen with flawless countertops, high end cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. There is a large Master bedroom that has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a walk-in shower. Nestled in a very well-maintained building with a controlled accessed entry, a secured community parking garage, as well as a community pool with a spa. Part of the Glendale Unified School District, close to popular dining, Starbucks, MOTO Sushi, Ralphs, the Casa Verdugo Library and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Valley View Road have any available units?
1200 Valley View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Valley View Road have?
Some of 1200 Valley View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Valley View Road currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Valley View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Valley View Road pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Valley View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1200 Valley View Road offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Valley View Road offers parking.
Does 1200 Valley View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Valley View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Valley View Road have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Valley View Road has a pool.
Does 1200 Valley View Road have accessible units?
No, 1200 Valley View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Valley View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Valley View Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts