111 W Mountain Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated townhouse with loads of charm and character in very desirable Northwest Glendale! End unit of beautifully landscaped building which sits away from the street. Lovely front yard with mature avocado tree. Large windows throughout offer an abundance of natural light. City and mountain views from upstairs bedrooms. Central air and heat, gleaming, newly refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, and designer paints in every room. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and subway tiled backsplash. High efficiency, low energy appliances include dishwasher, new stainless steel stove and refrigerator. The bathroom has been upgraded with gorgeous marble floors, newer vanity, designer fixtures and glass shower doors. Private, single car garage with storage, conveniently located just steps from back door. Located just west of Brand Blvd., near downtown Glendale. Great freeway access to Pasadena, downtown Los Angeles, Burbank and studios. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants and public transportation.