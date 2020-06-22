All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 W Mountain Street

111 E Mountain St · No Longer Available
Location

111 E Mountain St, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated townhouse with loads of charm and character in very desirable Northwest Glendale! End unit of beautifully landscaped building which sits away from the street. Lovely front yard with mature avocado tree. Large windows throughout offer an abundance of natural light. City and mountain views from upstairs bedrooms. Central air and heat, gleaming, newly refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, and designer paints in every room. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and subway tiled backsplash. High efficiency, low energy appliances include dishwasher, new stainless steel stove and refrigerator. The bathroom has been upgraded with gorgeous marble floors, newer vanity, designer fixtures and glass shower doors. Private, single car garage with storage, conveniently located just steps from back door. Located just west of Brand Blvd., near downtown Glendale. Great freeway access to Pasadena, downtown Los Angeles, Burbank and studios. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 W Mountain Street have any available units?
111 W Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 W Mountain Street have?
Some of 111 W Mountain Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 W Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 W Mountain Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 W Mountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 W Mountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 111 W Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 W Mountain Street does offer parking.
Does 111 W Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 W Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 W Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 111 W Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 W Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 111 W Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 W Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 W Mountain Street has units with dishwashers.
