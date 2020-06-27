109 N Columbus Ave

Charming renovated 1920s executive studio with walk in closet and balcony. Historical Landmark. Old school charm with the comforts of modern amenities and appliances. Everything renovated in 2019. Unbeatable location downtown Glendale. Off street parking available. No car needed. New central AC and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. 9ft ceilings. Electric fireplace. Keyless entry. Brand new designer kitchen with high end stainless appliances. New bath with deep soaking tub. Porch with cabana curtains. Laundry hookups in unit. Recessed and designer lighting. Gorgeous and spotless. Custom paint color. Architectural details throughout. Adjacent to the Galleria. One block from the Americana. Courtyard with wifi and furnishings for relaxation. Parking and storage available for an extra charge. Please call or text for more information. 213-700-3520
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
