All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 109 N Columbus Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
109 N Columbus Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:10 AM

109 N Columbus Ave

109 N Columbus Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

109 N Columbus Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Moorpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
key fob access
Charming renovated 1920s executive studio with walk in closet and balcony. Historical Landmark. Old school charm with the comforts of modern amenities and appliances. Everything renovated in 2019. Unbeatable location downtown Glendale. Off street parking available. No car needed. New central AC and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. 9ft ceilings. Electric fireplace. Keyless entry. Brand new designer kitchen with high end stainless appliances. New bath with deep soaking tub. Porch with cabana curtains. Laundry hookups in unit. Recessed and designer lighting. Gorgeous and spotless. Custom paint color. Architectural details throughout. Adjacent to the Galleria. One block from the Americana. Courtyard with wifi and furnishings for relaxation. Parking and storage available for an extra charge. Please call or text for more information. 213-700-3520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 N Columbus Ave have any available units?
109 N Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 N Columbus Ave have?
Some of 109 N Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 N Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
109 N Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 N Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 N Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 109 N Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 109 N Columbus Ave offers parking.
Does 109 N Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 N Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 N Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 109 N Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 109 N Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 109 N Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 109 N Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 N Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts